Association of Banks of Azerbaijan, IFC sign memorandum of co-op (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 14. The Association of Banks of Azerbaijan (ABA) and the International Finance Corporation (IFC) signed a memorandum of cooperation, Trend reports.

The document was signed by ABA Executive Director Yunus Abdulov and IFC Regional Manager in the South Caucasus Ivana Fernandes Duarte.

The document covers cooperation in the field of environmental, social and corporate governance, as well as ensuring financial stability in Azerbaijan.

A memorandum of understanding was also signed between the Association of Banks of Azerbaijan and the Union of Participating Banks of Türkiye on June 13. Within the framework of this cooperation, the parties aim to organize joint events, as well as developing the financial sector.