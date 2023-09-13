Caspian routes to become even more competitive - Turkish Minister

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 13. The issues of high fares and irregular flights, which create problems in logistics operations, will soon be resolved, and the Caspian routes will become even more competitive through joint efforts, the Minister of Transport and Infrastructure of Türkiye, Abdulkadir Uraloglu said, Trend reports.

According to the minister, the Baku-Tbilisi-Kars railway, which is one of the most important and strategic components of connectivity between the member countries of the Organization of Turkic States, is of great importance for the economic development and well-being of the countries of the Turkic world.

In the medium term, we intend to operate more than 200 regular container block trains annually along the Central Corridor between China, Türkiye and the Baku-Tbilisi-Kars railway. In addition, we are working to make the Trans-Caspian International Transport Route, which is another important component of the Middle Corridor, more efficient and economical," the Turkish minister said.

Moreover, Türkiye is closely monitoring issues related to the Zangezur corridor.