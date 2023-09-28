Laws adopted by Heydar Aliyev to form free competition vitalized growth of Azerbaijan's economy - Deputy Minister of Economy

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 28. It is the adoption of the laws of Azerbaijan "On Unfair Competition", "On Natural Monopolies," and "On Protection of Consumer Rights" since the second half of the 1990s, as a part of measures taken on the basis of the wise policy of great leader Heydar Aliyev, that played a great role in the development of Azerbaijan's economy, Azerbaijani Deputy Minister of Economy Sahib Mammadov said, Trend reports.

He spoke at a forum on "Heydar Aliyev's role in forming an environment of free competition and ensuring protection of consumer rights".

"At present, the strategy of economic development in modern Azerbaijan is successfully continued by President Ilham Aliyev," he emphasized.

Sahib Mammadov noted that in order to ensure sustainable development of the national economy against the background of geopolitical and economic processes taking place in the world economy recently, the Head of State approved the program "Azerbaijan 2030: national priorities of socio-economic development.

One of the five priorities reflected in this document is the formation of a sustainable, growing, competitive economy, for the realization of which systematic activities are carried out.

Mammadov added that as a result of the economic policy conducted over the past period, which led to the protection of consumer rights and the formation of an environment of free competition, today in the economic sphere the construction of quality infrastructure, maintenance of healthy competition in the consumer market, and ensuring consumer satisfaction have been achieved.

"Consumer protection, being one of the main priorities of the socio-economic policy pursued in our country, is constantly at the center of attention, and in this area, the state carries out educational, propaganda, and outreach activities. I would like to emphasize that the rules of consumer protection ensure the production of goods and services of a certain standard and quality, which, along with the protection of consumer rights, ensures the development of production and, ultimately, the economy of the country," he said.

Mammadov emphasized that, as a result of all the work done, a strong private sector is being formed in Azerbaijan, and numerous enterprises based on modern technologies have already started working.

"As a result of the implementation of measures arising from the country's strategy and the expected adoption of the new Competition Code, economic development, consumer welfare, and further improvement of the quality of products and services by promoting competition and free enterprise in Azerbaijan will be ensured," he concluded.