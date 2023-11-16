Expansion of int'l road transportation possible through Azerbaijan's Zangilan - TRACECA secretary general

ZANGILAN, Azerbaijan, November 16. International road transportation within TRACECA is most prone to congestion at the border and needs alternative routes, which is possible through Azerbaijan's Zangilan, TRACECA Secretary General Asset Assavbayev said, Trend reports.

He spoke at the international conference on "International Transport and Logistics Corridor: development impulses from Zangilan" held in Zangilan.

TRACECA is an international transport program involving the European Union and 12 member states of the Eastern European, Caucasus, and Central Asian region. The program aim is to strengthen economic relations, trade, and transport in the regions of the Black Sea basin, South Caucasus, and Central Asia.

Assavbayev said that in expanding the capacity of the TRACECA corridor, special attention should be paid to border crossing issues in order to achieve 13 days of transportation as the target time for rail transportation.

"A recent study by the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) indicates that the demand for transportation in TRACECA will increase in the next 20 years, adding pressure on the corridor's infrastructure," Assavbayev stressed.

The conference is held with the joint organization of the special representative office of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan in the Jabrayil, Gubadli and Zangilan districts, which are part of the East Zangezur Economic Region, the Ministry of Digital Development and Transport, the State Customs Committee and the Institute of Economics of the Ministry of Science and Education of Azerbaijan.

The purpose of the conference is to organize discussions between the public, private and academic sectors on the development and expansion of trans-regional transport corridors, as well as to establish cooperation between stakeholders.

Stay up-to-date with more news at Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel