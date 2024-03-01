Türkiye enacts amendment to preferential trade agreement with Azerbaijan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 1. Protocol "On Amendments to the Preferential Trade Agreement between the Government of the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Government of the Republic of Türkiye" has entered into force in Türkiye, Trend reports.

The mentioned protocol was signed on April 29, 2023, in the city of Samsun.

The document was signed by Azerbaijani Economy Minister Mikayil Jabbarov and Türkiye's Trade Minister Mehmet Mus.

To note, the volume of foreign trade between the two countries has doubled from $2.3 billion in 2016 to about $5 billion in 2021.

A Preferential Trade Agreement (PTA) was signed between the Government of the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Government of the Republic of Türkiye on February 25, 2020, to promote preferential trade between the two states.

