Investments in Azerbaijan's regions keep growing - minister (UPDATED)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 6. Investment in fixed capital in Azerbaijan's regions has increased by 25 percent in 2023 compared to 2022, Azerbaijani Economy Minister Mikayil Jabbarov wrote on X, Trend reports.

"Last year, investments in the regions amounted to 10.1 billion manat ($5.9 billion)," the publication of the minister reads.

According to the State Statistics Committee of Azerbaijan, investments in fixed capital amounted to 20.296 billion manat or $11.9 billion in 2023, which is 9.8 percent more than the figure of 2022.

The volume of investments in the oil and gas sector increased by 10.9 percent and in non-oil sectors by 9.3 percent.

At the same time, 61.5 percent of investments in fixed capital (over 12.485 billion manat or $7.3 billion) went to the sphere of production, 33.7 percent (6.84 billion manat or $4.02 billion) to the sphere of services, 4.8 percent (971.4 million manat or $571.4 million) to the construction of residential houses. Domestic funds accounted for 80.9 percent of investments (over 16.411 billion manat or $9.65 billion) directed to fixed capital.

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel