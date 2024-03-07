Azerbaijan recaps 2023's business environment-framed working groups

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 7. Last year, relevant governmental institutions in Azerbaijan formed five new working groups and two new coordination groups within the Commission on Business Environment and International Ratings' jurisdiction, the head of the sector of the Department of Economic Policy and Industry of Azerbaijani Presidential Administration Vusal Shikhaliyev said, Trend reports.

He made the remark during a conference on "Economic reforms and modern challenges for improving the business environment" in Baku.

According to him, the aforementioned working and coordinating groups were formed at the initiative of relevant governmental institutions.

"In total, the commission operates 25 working groups, two coordination groups, and four subgroups on specific areas (ecological transport, scientific potential, cross-border trade, and environmental, social, and corporate governance), with over 660 commission working group members," he emphasized.

Will be updated