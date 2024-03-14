Azerbaijani Kapital Bank actively invests in new technology development

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 14. Kapital Bank is actively investing in the development of new technologies, said Head of Payments office Zakir Khanmammadov during the Visa Cashless Forum – Digital Azerbaijan in Baku, Trend reports.

"Kapital Bank is heavily investing in innovation, particularly speech recognition technology and chatbots. Voice recognition is particularly intriguing, especially in the field of multilingual communication. Azerbaijani speech is influenced by a wide range of languages, making it a unique challenge. Creating systems that can effectively recognize and analyze such multilingual speech is one of the most exciting pursuits," he stressed.

To note, the Visa Cashless Forum is one of the main events of Visa, covering markets in Ukraine, Georgia, the CIS, and Southeastern Europe. It involves experts in digital payments and financial technologies.

Meanwhile, Visa (NYSE: V) is a global leader in the electronic payments industry. Visa processes payment transactions between consumers, businesses, and financial and government institutions in more than 200 countries and territories. Its mission is to unite the world through an innovative, convenient, reliable, and secure payment network to promote consumer well-being and business and economic prosperity.

Stay up-to-date with more news at Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel