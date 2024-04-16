Trend News Agency represents Azerbaijan at IMF Spring Meetings in Washington D.C.

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 16. Washington hosts the Spring Meetings of the International Monetary Fund (IMF), Trend reports.

Special seminars for a group of reporters from around the world have been organized as part of the event, which runs from April 15 through 20.

The sole Azerbaijani representative invited to the seminars is Lyaman Zeynalova, Deputy Editor-in-Chief at Trend News Agency.

Senior IMF officials also take part in the seminars.

The Spring Meetings bring together central bankers, ministers of finance and development, parliamentarians, private sector executives, representatives from civil society organizations, and academics to discuss issues of global concern, including the world economic outlook, poverty eradication, economic development, and aid effectiveness.

Among other things, the Spring Meetings will focus on the return of industrial policy, building tax capacity in developing countries, the presentation of the World Economic Outlook, the Global Financial Stability Report, energy subsidy reforms, and the consequences of Geo-Economic Fragmentation on Financial Stability in Open Economies - Central Bank's Perspectives from Europe and Asia.

