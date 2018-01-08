Armenia continues breaking ceasefire with Azerbaijan

8 January 2018 09:46 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, Jan. 8

Trend:

Over the past 24 hours, Armenia’s armed forces have 125 times violated the ceasefire along the line of contact between Azerbaijani and Armenian troops, the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry said Jan. 8.

The conflict between the two South Caucasus countries began in 1988 when Armenia made territorial claims against Azerbaijan. As a result of the ensuing war, in 1992 Armenian armed forces occupied 20 percent of Azerbaijan, including the Nagorno-Karabakh region and seven surrounding districts.

The 1994 ceasefire agreement was followed by peace negotiations. Armenia has not yet implemented four UN Security Council resolutions on withdrawal of its armed forces from the Nagorno-Karabakh and the surrounding districts.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Azernews Newspaper
Related news
Armenia continues breaking ceasefire with Azerbaijan
Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 7 January 10:28
Armenian serviceman dies in Azerbaijan’s occupied lands
Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 6 January 14:08
OSCE MG co-chair countries inactive in Karabakh conflict settlement: expert
Commentary 6 January 10:40
Armenia continues breaking ceasefire with Azerbaijan
Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 6 January 10:00
The Daily Times: Armenia cannot be a friend of any Muslim country
Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 5 January 10:29
Armenia again violates ceasefire with Azerbaijan
Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 4 January 09:59
Armenia continues breaking ceasefire with Azerbaijan
Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 3 January 09:23
Italy to continue strengthening OSCE’s work to address protracted conflicts, says FM
Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 2 January 11:57
Armenia again breaks ceasefire with Azerbaijan
Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 1 January 09:38
Armenia continues violating ceasefire with Azerbaijan
Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 31 December 2017 09:45
Karabakh conflict - serious threat to peace in region – envoy
Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 30 December 2017 13:30
Hajiyev: Armenian parliament's deputy head shows illiteracy in every statement
Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 29 December 2017 18:08
Diplomatic work over Karabakh conflict conducted in full scale
Commentary 29 December 2017 11:30
Armenia again breaks ceasefire with Azerbaijan
Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 29 December 2017 09:21
Geneva meeting of Azerbaijani, Armenian presidents encouraging - OSCE Special Rep.
Azerbaijan 28 December 2017 17:27
Work underway to free Azerbaijani hostages taken by Armenia
Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 28 December 2017 10:45
World Wildlife Fund Russia wants to work in Karabakh through WWF Azerbaijan
Society 28 December 2017 10:03
Armenia continues violating ceasefire with Azerbaijan
Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 28 December 2017 09:47