Krakow meeting of Azerbaijani, Armenian FMs ends (UPDATE)

18 January 2018 20:21 (UTC+04:00)

Details added (first version posted on 16:07)

Baku, Azerbaijan, Jan. 18

By Leman Zeynalova – Trend:

The meeting between Azerbaijan’s Foreign Minister Elmar Mammadyarov and Armenia’s Foreign Minister Edward Nalbandian with participation of OSCE MG co-chairs and Personal Representative of the OSCE Chairperson-in-Office Andrzej Kasprzyk in Krakow has ended, Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry spokesman Hikmat Hajiyev tweeted Jan. 18.

“Azerbaijan stands for substantive and logical talks for settlement of the Armenia-Azerbaijan Nagorno-Karabakh conflict,” Hajiyev earlier tweeted.

The conflict between the two South Caucasus countries began in 1988 when Armenia made territorial claims against Azerbaijan. As a result of the ensuing war, in 1992 Armenian armed forces occupied 20 percent of Azerbaijan, including the Nagorno-Karabakh region and seven surrounding districts.

The 1994 ceasefire agreement was followed by peace negotiations. Armenia has not yet implemented four UN Security Council resolutions on withdrawal of its armed forces from the Nagorno-Karabakh and the surrounding districts.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Azernews Newspaper
Related news
Baku International Sea Trade Port’s first phase capacity increases
Economy news 18 January 20:45
Cargo transportation up in Azerbaijan
Economy news 18 January 18:26
Azerbaijan reveals its non-oil export revenues
Economy news 18 January 16:37
OPEC reveals forecasts for oil output in Azerbaijan
Oil&Gas 18 January 16:24
Ranking of Azerbaijan’s major non-oil exporters
Economy news 18 January 15:49
Azerbaijan to export horse meat to countries of Customs Union
Economy news 18 January 15:12
SOCAR announces time of awarding second contract on Baku Refinery
Oil&Gas 18 January 14:57
Azerbaijan allocates over 50% of preferential loans to develop cotton growing
Economy news 18 January 14:05
How much is needed to shutdown Metsamor nuke plant in Armenia?
Society 18 January 13:47
“Tragedy of January 20 is day of sorrow for Turkey as well”
Politics 18 January 12:55
Armenia repeatedly attempts blame for its non-combat losses on Azerbaijan
Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 18 January 12:50
BTK to ensure region’s economic boost – Bulgarian Transport Ministry
Economy news 18 January 11:39
Investments in Azerbaijan’s non-oil sector revealed
Economy news 18 January 11:36
Production of construction materials grows in Azerbaijan
Economy news 18 January 11:24
Azerbaijan’s trade house in Belarus to import alcoholic beverages
Economy news 17 January 21:45
Production of chemical products down in Azerbaijan
Oil&Gas 17 January 20:25
Azerbaijan calls on France to prevent ties with illegal regime in Nagorno-Karabakh
Politics 17 January 19:59
Azerbaijani FM meets diplomatic adviser of French president
Politics 17 January 19:27