Situation in occupied territories of Azerbaijan may be discussed at UN

The situation in the occupied territories of Azerbaijan has been included in the agenda of the 73rd session of the UN General Assembly, according to the information on UN's website.

This item, which has not yet been considered by the General Assembly at its seventy-second session, remains on the agenda of that session.

The 73rd session of the UN General Assembly will be held in New York on Sept.18-30.

The conflict between the two South Caucasus countries began in 1988 when Armenia made territorial claims against Azerbaijan. As a result of the ensuing war, in 1992 Armenian armed forces occupied 20 percent of Azerbaijan, including the Nagorno-Karabakh region and seven surrounding districts.

The 1994 ceasefire agreement was followed by peace negotiations. Armenia has not yet implemented four UN Security Council resolutions on withdrawal of its armed forces from the Nagorno-Karabakh and the surrounding districts.

