Situation in occupied territories of Azerbaijan may be discussed at UN

5 July 2018 11:55 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, July 5

By Leman Zeynalova – Trend:

The situation in the occupied territories of Azerbaijan has been included in the agenda of the 73rd session of the UN General Assembly, according to the information on UN's website.

This item, which has not yet been considered by the General Assembly at its seventy-second session, remains on the agenda of that session.

The 73rd session of the UN General Assembly will be held in New York on Sept.18-30.

The conflict between the two South Caucasus countries began in 1988 when Armenia made territorial claims against Azerbaijan. As a result of the ensuing war, in 1992 Armenian armed forces occupied 20 percent of Azerbaijan, including the Nagorno-Karabakh region and seven surrounding districts.

The 1994 ceasefire agreement was followed by peace negotiations. Armenia has not yet implemented four UN Security Council resolutions on withdrawal of its armed forces from the Nagorno-Karabakh and the surrounding districts.

---

Follow the author on Twitter: @Lyaman_Zeyn

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Category news
Azerbaijan-Turkey relations to develop even more - MP
Turkey 11:35
Armenia breaks ceasefire with Azerbaijan 90 times
Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 09:41
MFA: Armenia kills civilians systematically, in line with state policy
Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 4 July 16:15
Few countries solve problems of refugees, IDPs just as Azerbaijan, says EU
Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 4 July 10:05
Armenia breaks ceasefire with Azerbaijan 98 times
Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 4 July 10:01
Over 4,000 Azerbaijanis considered missing as result of Armenia’s aggression - FM
Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 3 July 19:18
Latest
Iran loses petrochemical export revenues due to feedstock ‎shortage
Business 13:29
Uzbekistan introducing blockchain technology into its economy
ICT 13:27
AtaBank OJSC presents Cash-in ATMs
Society 13:00
Turkish PM may become parliament speaker
Turkey 12:54
Uzbekistan expecting problems with cotton cultivation
Economy news 12:51
Iran-Austria trade on path of growth – TPO head
Business 12:51
FMA: Deployment of Armenia's troops on occupied territories - military adventure
Politics 12:47
Turkmenistan, Uzbekistan discuss issues of delimitation of common state border
Turkmenistan 12:43
ASL begins Tel Aviv - Paris flights
Israel 12:26