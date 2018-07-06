Humanitarian problems caused by Nagorno-Karabakh conflict should be eliminated - ICRC

Baku, Azerbaijan, July 6

Trend:

Humanitarian problems arising from the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict should be eliminated, the ICRC Baku Office's Public Relations Department head Ilaha Huseynova said July 6 at the meeting in the Training and Education Center of the Armed Forces of Azerbaijan, the Ministry of Defense said in a statement July 6.

Ilaha Huseynova, speaking at the event with the participation of officer personnel of various types of troops, spoke about the rules of conduct during military operations in countries where a war is going on, the international military legislation and its norms.

Huseynova also spoke about the components, activities and role of the organization. The representative of ICRC noted that, the ICRC's exceptional humanitarian mission was to preserve the life and dignity of the victims of war and the victims of other cases of violence and to provide assistance to them.

Huseynova touched upon the issues of the elimination of humanitarian problems arisen as a result of the Armenia-Azerbaijan Nagorno-Karabakh conflict, as well as the promotion and implementation of international humanitarian law.

Also the implementation of preventive measures by the military personnel to ensure the safety of the civilian population, the protection of the wounded persons, the support of civilians during conflicts, the rules of treatment of prisoners of war were discussed at the meeting.

The conflict between the two South Caucasus countries began in 1988 when Armenia made territorial claims against Azerbaijan. As a result of the ensuing war, in 1992 Armenian armed forces occupied 20 percent of Azerbaijan, including the Nagorno-Karabakh region and seven surrounding districts.

The 1994 ceasefire agreement was followed by peace negotiations. Armenia has not yet implemented four UN Security Council resolutions on withdrawal of its armed forces from the Nagorno-Karabakh and the surrounding districts.

