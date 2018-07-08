Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry’s delegation visits frontline zone (PHOTO)

Baku, Azerbaijan, July 8

A delegation of Azerbaijan’s Foreign Ministry visited the frontline zone in the Tartar district in connection with the professional holiday of the diplomatic service employees, celebrated annually on July 9, second secretary of the ministry Ruhlan Nabiyev told reporters in Baku July 8.

The representatives of the ministry got acquainted with the new town in the district, and also with excellent conditions created there, he said.

They got acquainted with the monument “Maragha-150”, which was erected in honor of the 150th anniversary of the migration of Armenians from Iran’s Maragha city to Karabakh, he added.

“Later, the monument was deliberately destroyed,” he said.

Nabiyev noted that the Foreign Ministry staff also visited the Gapanli village for closer acquaintance with the situation in the frontline zone.

“As you know, during the April events of 2016, the Gapanli village underwent heavy fire by the Armenian Armed Forces, however, as a result of the care of the Azerbaijani president, restoration work was carried out in the city,” Nabiyev said. “Despite that the residents of the Gapanli village live close to the frontline, they resolutely and persistently continue their activities.”

He also added that the delegation of the ministry visited a military unit in the district.

The conflict between the two South Caucasus countries began in 1988 when Armenia made territorial claims against Azerbaijan. As a result of the ensuing war, in 1992 Armenian armed forces occupied 20 percent of Azerbaijan, including the Nagorno-Karabakh region and seven surrounding districts.

The 1994 ceasefire agreement was followed by peace negotiations. Armenia has not yet implemented four UN Security Council resolutions on withdrawal of its armed forces from the Nagorno-Karabakh and the surrounding districts.

