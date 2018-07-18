Azerbaijani defense minister meets personal rep of OSCE Chairperson-in-Office

18 July 2018 19:31 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, July 18

Trend:

Azerbaijan’s defense minister, Colonel General Zakir Hasanov has met with Personal Representative of the OSCE Chairman-in-Office Andrzej Kasprzyk, Azerbaijan’s Defense Ministry said in a message July 18.

During the meeting, an exchange of views was held on the current situation at the contact line of the troops, the results of the monitoring and the settlement of the Armenia-Azerbaijan Nagorno-Karabakh conflict.

The conflict between the two South Caucasus countries began in 1988 when Armenia made territorial claims against Azerbaijan. As a result of the ensuing war, in 1992 Armenian armed forces occupied 20 percent of Azerbaijan, including the Nagorno-Karabakh region and seven surrounding districts.

The 1994 ceasefire agreement was followed by peace negotiations. Armenia has not yet implemented four UN Security Council resolutions on withdrawal of its armed forces from the Nagorno-Karabakh and the surrounding districts.

