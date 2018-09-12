No incident during OSCE monitoring on Azerbaijani, Armenian troops’ contact line

12 September 2018 14:34 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, Sept. 12

Trend:

The OSCE monitoring held in the direction of Azerbaijan’s Aghdam district at the line of contact between the troops of Azerbaijan and Armenia on Sept. 12 passed without incidents, the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry said Sept. 12.

The monitoring was held under the mandate of the OSCE chairperson-in-office personal representative.

On the Azerbaijani side, the monitoring was held by Ognjen Jovic and Simon Tiller, field assistants of the OSCE chairperson-in-office personal representative.

On the Azerbaijani territories, occupied and controlled by Armenian armed forces, the monitoring was held by Personal Representative of the OSCE Chairperson-in-Office Andrzej Kasprzyk and his field assistant Mikhail Olaru.

The conflict between the two South Caucasus countries began in 1988 when Armenia made territorial claims against Azerbaijan. As a result of the ensuing war, in 1992 Armenian armed forces occupied 20 percent of Azerbaijan, including the Nagorno-Karabakh region and seven surrounding districts.

The 1994 ceasefire agreement was followed by peace negotiations. Armenia has not yet implemented four UN Security Council resolutions on withdrawal of its armed forces from the Nagorno-Karabakh and the surrounding districts.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
President Ilham Aliyev receives OSCE Secretary General (FOTO)
Politics 12:07
OSCE Secretary General on a visit to Azerbaijan
Politics 09:56
Armenia violates ceasefire with Azerbaijan 90 times
Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 09:33
ICRC reps visit Azerbaijani hostages
Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 11 September 15:16
Monitoring to be held on line of contact between Azerbaijani, Armenian troops
Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 11 September 10:40
Pashinyan's Moscow visit so unsuccessful, even Armenian propaganda can't hide it - analyst
Politics 11 September 09:58
Latest
Private livestock complexes being built in north Turkmenistan
Economy news 15:51
Ilham Aliyev receives NATO PA president
Politics 15:46
Russia’s envoy urges OPCW to have its say to prevent provocation in Idlib
Russia 15:44
Turkey announces number of Chinese ships sailing through its waters
Economy news 15:43
OPEC reveals forecasts for Azerbaijan’s oil output
Oil&Gas 15:33
Saudi Arabia targets $2 billion with new Islamic bonds
Arab World 15:27
OPEC sees slower 2019 oil demand growth, warns on economy
Oil&Gas 15:26
Kazakhstan's Kostanay Province leading in grain harvest
Economy news 15:25
Oil hovers near $80 a barrel as concern grows over global supply
Oil&Gas 15:22