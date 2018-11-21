Armenian acting PM ignores humanitarian activity promoted by OSCE MG

Baku, Azerbaijan, Nov. 21

Armenian Acting Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan ignores humanitarian activity constantly encouraged by the OSCE Minsk Group, Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry’s acting spokeswoman Leyla Abdullayeva told Trend on Nov. 21.

Abdullayeva was commenting on Pashinyan’s recent statement, where he spoke out against the return of two Azerbaijani civilians held in Armenian captivity.

“The mentioned statement of Acting Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan clearly demonstrates that he is a person far from civilian attitude, the one that speaks about peace and truce in words but rejects the fundamental humanism principles in deeds,” she added.

“His statement shows that Pashinyan has no difference from his predecessor Serzh Sargsyan,” Abdullayeva said.

“The issue of exchange of prisoners of war and detainees by mutual agreement of the belligerent parties is part of the international humanitarian law and is widely used in international practice,” she said.

“Based on the relevant Conventions of international law and in line with the fundamental principles of humanism Azerbaijan came up with the proposal of exchange of detainees, instead Pashinyan with his recent statement admitted that his country violates its commitments taken by the Geneva Conventions and their additional Protocols,” Abdullayeva said. “It is also an indicator of ignorance by him the humanitarian activities widely promoted by the OSCE Minsk Group co-chairs.”

During an operation in July 2014 in the Shaplar village of Azerbaijani Kalbajar district, occupied by Armenia, the Armenian special forces killed an Azerbaijani, Hasan Hasanov, and took hostage two other Azerbaijanis, Shahbaz Guliyev and Dilgam Asgarov. A "criminal case" was initiated against them. Afterwards, a "court" sentenced Asgarov to life imprisonment and Guliyev to 22 years in prison.

The conflict between the two South Caucasus countries began in 1988 when Armenia made territorial claims against Azerbaijan. As a result of the ensuing war, in 1992 Armenian armed forces occupied 20 percent of Azerbaijan, including the Nagorno-Karabakh region and seven surrounding districts.

The 1994 ceasefire agreement was followed by peace negotiations. Armenia has not yet implemented four UN Security Council resolutions on withdrawal of its armed forces from the Nagorno-Karabakh and the surrounding districts.

