MP: No Azerbaijani historical monuments left on occupied lands

29 May 2019 20:24 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, May 29

By Ilhama Isabalayeva – Trend:

The UN resolutions directly testify that the Azerbaijani territories are under occupation, Samad Seyidov, head of the Azerbaijani parliamentary committee on international relations and interparliamentary ties, head of the permanent delegation of Azerbaijan to PACE, said.

Seyidov made the remarks at the conference entitled "Azerbaijan in the European space" in Baku, Trend reports on May 29.

He added that despite the occupation of the Azerbaijani lands, the international community is indifferent to this and demonstrates double standards.

Seyidov said that Azerbaijan has the answers to the questions that cannot be found in Europe, and in this regard, Azerbaijan is an exemplary country.

“I have been a PACE member for 20 years,” he said. “There is a synagogue in the center of Strasbourg, but its doors are always closed and the reason is not that nobody comes there to pray. It is closed for security reasons. There is anti-Semitism in Europe.”

“There is also a synagogue in the center of Baku, but as opposed to Europe it is always open,” he said. “A Jew and an Azerbaijani can freely talk there. Taking into account the fact that 95 percent of the Azerbaijani population are Muslims, there is the Catholic church in Baku. Presently, there is an Armenian church in Baku and it has not been destroyed. But there are no Azerbaijani historical monuments left in the occupied Azerbaijani territories."

