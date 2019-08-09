Armenia violates ceasefire with Azerbaijan 22 times

9 August 2019 10:19 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, Aug. 9

Trend:

Over the past 24 hours, Armenian armed forces have violated the ceasefire along the line of contact between Azerbaijani and Armenian troops 22 times, the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry said on Aug. 9, Trend reports.

The conflict between the two South Caucasus countries began in 1988 when Armenia made territorial claims against Azerbaijan. As a result of the ensuing war, Armenian armed forces occupied 20 percent of Azerbaijan, including the Nagorno-Karabakh region and seven surrounding districts.

The 1994 ceasefire agreement was followed by peace negotiations. Armenia has not yet implemented four UN Security Council resolutions on withdrawal of its armed forces from Nagorno-Karabakh and the surrounding districts.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
Azerbaijani MP: Visit of Bulgarian MPs to Nagorno-Karabakh is contrary to int'l law
Politics 8 August 16:51
Armenia violates ceasefire with Azerbaijan 21 times
Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 8 August 10:08
Distorted Azerbaijani map corrected on website of National Geographic (PHOTO)
Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 7 August 11:39
Tural Ganjaliyev talks "Pan-Armenian Games" held on occupied Azerbaijani lands
Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 7 August 10:21
Armenia violates ceasefire with Azerbaijan 22 times
Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 7 August 09:46
Hajiyev: Armenia at PM’s level insults, crushes int’l norms and principles
Politics 6 August 15:08
Latest
Representatives of International Republican Institute may observe elections in Uzbekistan
Economy 10:32
Number of incoming tourists up in Azerbaijan in July
Society 10:26
Oil dips amid trade worries, but expectations of more OPEC cuts support
Other News 10:23
ARETI considering prospects of partnership with Turkmenistan in energy sector
Oil&Gas 10:21
Date of Turkish president's visit to Azerbaijan disclosed
Politics 10:19
American airlines to start flying non-stop from Dallas to Israel
Israel 10:16
UNEC achieves another success in international ranking
Business 10:05
Azerbaijani currency rates for Aug. 9
Business 09:55
U.S. defense secretary visits South Korea as region faces myriad challenges
US 09:42