Hearings on Azerbaijani hostages in Karabakh may be held next year in ECHR (UPDATE)

4 November 2019 12:06 (UTC+04:00)

Details added (first version posted on 11:19)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Nov. 4

By Elchin Mehdiyev - Trend:

Hearings related to Azerbaijani hostages Dilgam Asgarov and Shahbaz Guliyev may be held next year in the European Court of Human Rights (ECHR), head of the Sector of the Department on Work with Law Enforcement Agencies at Azerbaijan’s Presidential Administration, Azerbaijan’s Permanent Representative to the ECHR Chingiz Asgarov said, Trend reports Nov. 4.

Asgarov emphasized that a few weeks ago, Azerbaijani government submitted a position in the ECHR on Dilgam Asgarov and Shahbaz Guliyev, detained by the Armenian side.

Azerbaijan’s permanent representative added that in connection with this issue, Azerbaijan has concluded agreements with reputable lawyers.

Chingiz Asgarov said that a very clear and detailed position has been submitted to the ECHR on this issue.

“This is the last stage in the process,” Azerbaijan’s permanent representative noted. “After that, the ECHR should set a date for the hearing, and the hearing should be held. I believe that the hearing may take place next year.”

During an operation in July 2014 in Shaplar village of Azerbaijani Kalbajar district occupied by Armenia, the Armenian special forces killed Azerbaijani Hasan Hasanov, and took hostage two other Azerbaijanis, Shahbaz Guliyev and Dilgam Asgarov. A "criminal case" was initiated against them. Afterwards, "court" sentenced Asgarov to life imprisonment and Guliyev to 22 years in prison.

The conflict between the two South Caucasus countries began in 1988 when Armenia made territorial claims against Azerbaijan. As a result of the ensuing war, Armenian armed forces occupied 20 percent of Azerbaijan, including the Nagorno-Karabakh region and seven surrounding districts.

The 1994 ceasefire agreement was followed by peace negotiations. Armenia has not yet implemented four UN Security Council resolutions on withdrawal of its armed forces from Nagorno-Karabakh and the surrounding districts.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
Which loans no more needed for Southern Gas Corridor?
Oil&Gas 14:35
Personnel changes in SOCAR
Oil&Gas 14:29
Azerbaijani FM to take part in ministerial meeting on 10th anniversary of EaP
Politics 13:46
SOCAR discloses gas transportation volume via TANAP
Oil&Gas 13:39
Top 15 Azerbaijani banks in terms of expenditures for 9 months
Finance 13:27
Azerbaijani gymnasts grab gold at European Acrobatics Championships
Society 12:41
Latest
Iran's tax administration investigates tax evasion cases
Finance 14:46
Which loans no more needed for Southern Gas Corridor?
Oil&Gas 14:35
Waste-to-energy power plants to be built in Iran’s big & coastal cities
Business 14:31
Turkey to return previously detained IS terrorists to countries of origin - minister
Turkey 14:31
Personnel changes in SOCAR
Oil&Gas 14:29
OSCE implementing Caspian Sea's green ports development project in Turkmenistan
Turkmenistan 14:09
Consumer Price Index increases in Georgia
Finance 13:57
Epsilon announces boost in gas flow at 2 fields in Uzbekistan
Oil&Gas 13:55
Azerbaijani FM to take part in ministerial meeting on 10th anniversary of EaP
Politics 13:46