Lavrov: OSCE MG co-chairs seek to ensure compromise reflecting real balance of interests in Karabakh conflict settlement

11 November 2019 15:13 (UTC+04:00)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Nov. 11

By Leman Zeynalova - Trend:

OSCE Minsk Group co-chairs seek to ensure a compromise reflecting a real balance of interests in the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict settlement, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said.

Lavrov made the remark at a joint press conference with Armenian Foreign Minister Zohrab Mnatsakanyan in Yerevan, Trend reports.

“The principles of territorial integrity, self-determination and exclusively peaceful settlement of disputes have been enshrined in all versions of documents that are discussed between the parties,” the Russian foreign minister said. “In any case, the final decision must take into account all these principles.”

“Neither Yerevan nor Baku argues with this,” Lavrov added. “But then it is the art of diplomacy. Any agreement, especially on such a complex issue, is a compromise. We, as co-chairs, are trying for the compromise to be fair and reflect a real and fair balance of interests."

The conflict between the two South Caucasus countries began in 1988 when Armenia made territorial claims against Azerbaijan. As a result of the ensuing war, Armenian armed forces occupied 20 percent of Azerbaijan, including the Nagorno-Karabakh region and seven surrounding districts.

The 1994 ceasefire agreement was followed by peace negotiations. Armenia has not yet implemented four UN Security Council resolutions on withdrawal of its armed forces from Nagorno Karabakh and the surrounding districts.

