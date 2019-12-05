Armenia violates ceasefire with Azerbaijan 20 times on Dec. 4 - Dec.5

5 December 2019 09:32 (UTC+04:00)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Dec. 5

Trend:

Over the past 24 hours, Armenian armed forces have violated the ceasefire along the line of contact between Azerbaijani and Armenian troops 20 times, the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry said on Dec. 5, Trend reports.

The Armenian armed forces were using large caliber machine guns and sniper rifles.

The conflict between the two South Caucasus countries began in 1988 when Armenia made territorial claims against Azerbaijan. As a result of the ensuing war, Armenian armed forces occupied 20 percent of Azerbaijan, including the Nagorno-Karabakh region and seven surrounding districts.

The 1994 ceasefire agreement was followed by peace negotiations. Armenia has not yet implemented four UN Security Council resolutions on withdrawal of its armed forces from Nagorno Karabakh and the surrounding districts.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
Lavrov’s statement is consistent with that of Azerbaijani community of Nagorno-Karabakh
Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 4 December 18:07
Turkish diplomat: Armenia must fulfill 3 basic demands of Ankara to establish relations
Turkey 4 December 16:37
Ceasefire monitoring on contact line of Azerbaijani, Armenian troops ends
Politics 4 December 12:59
Reps of Azerbaijani community of Karabakh to hold meetings in Brussels
Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 4 December 11:11
Armenia violates ceasefire with Azerbaijan 21 times on Dec. 3- Dec.4
Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 4 December 09:43
FM: Azerbaijan, Armenia expected to start substantive talks on Karabakh in Bratislava
Politics 3 December 14:40
Latest
CPC-Kazakhstan extends tender to purchase electrical appliances
Tenders 10:08
Azerbaijani, Kazakh ports to help expand potential of Caspian region
Politics 10:06
Flow of Iran's tourists to Azerbaijan increases
Tourism 10:06
26th OSCE Ministerial Council to kick off in Bratislava
Politics 09:57
Iran, Tajikistan agree on optimal use of each other's scientific capacities
Business 09:52
Epsilon begins preparing gas pipeline in Uzbekistan for pneumatic testing
Oil&Gas 09:36
4.9-magnitude quake hits China, no casualties
China 08:48
US intelligence claims Iran secretly storing short-range ballistic missiles in Iraq
US 08:26
Japan unveils $120 billion fiscal boost to fight external risks, post-Olympics slump
Other News 07:55