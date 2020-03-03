US Ambassador to OSCE: There has to be diplomatic solution to Nagorno-Karabakh conflict

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 3

By Leman Zeynalova – Trend:

There has to be diplomatic solution to Nagorno-Karabakh conflict, US Ambassador to OSCE James Gilmore said during a special briefing, Trend reports citing the US State Department.

“Well, as you know, there is a process in place, a group that – a Minsk Group that is trying to find some answers and solutions into this. I have met with both the ambassadors from Azerbaijan and the ambassadors from Armenia, each of whom have talked to me about – separately about this conflict and how they see it in the big picture of both of their respective countries,” he said.

Gilmore noted that the United States has taken the position that there just simply is not going to be a military solution to this.

“So there has to be a diplomatic solution. The Minsk Group is represented by Russia, the United States, and France. I have met with them previously. I think we’ll meet with them again. But as long as they continue to be engaged in a diplomatic conversation, at least we’re not seeing a further shooting conflict there. And so our position is to keep it steady, to keep the sides talking, and to see if we can’t find a diplomatic solution, not a military one,” he added.

The conflict between the two South Caucasus countries began in 1988 when Armenia made territorial claims against Azerbaijan. As a result of the ensuing war, Armenian armed forces occupied 20 percent of Azerbaijan, including the Nagorno-Karabakh region and seven surrounding districts.

The 1994 ceasefire agreement was followed by peace negotiations. Armenia has not yet implemented four UN Security Council resolutions on withdrawal of its armed forces from Nagorno Karabakh and the surrounding districts.

