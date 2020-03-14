Armenia violates ceasefire with Azerbaijan 30 times
BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 14
Trend:
Over the past 24 hours, Armenian armed forces have violated the ceasefire along the line of contact between Azerbaijani and Armenian troops 30 times, Trend reports referring to Azerbaijani Defense Ministry.
The conflict between the two South Caucasus countries began in 1988 when Armenia made territorial claims against Azerbaijan. As a result of the ensuing war, Armenian armed forces occupied 20 percent of Azerbaijan, including the Nagorno-Karabakh region and seven surrounding districts.
The 1994 ceasefire agreement was followed by peace negotiations. Armenia has not yet implemented four UN Security Council resolutions on withdrawal of its armed forces from Nagorno Karabakh and the surrounding districts.
Latest
Azerbaijan to spend as much financial resources as needed to fight against coronavirus: Operational Headquarters
Azerbaijan’s chief infectiologist: Citizens should prefer natural, healthy food to fight against coronovirus
Operational headquarters: Quarantined Azerbaijani citizen died from chronic illness, not coronavirus
Results of second day of competitions within FIG Artistic Gymnastics Apparatus World Cup in Azerbaijan announced
Sufficient liquidity of Azerbaijani State Oil Fund’s funds - guarantee of fulfillment of its budgetary obligations
Operational headquarters: Certain measures on social isolation to be applied in Azerbaijan from March 14
Management Union of Medical Territorial Units: 3 of 19 people infected with coronavirus recovered in Azerbaijan
Azerbaijan’s State Oil Fund to continue investment activity within existing rules and policy (Interview)