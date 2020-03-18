Documentary about atrocities of Armenians filmed in Azerbaijan (VIDEO)
BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 18
Trend:
Azerbaijan's State Security Service has filmed a new documentary, Trend reports.
The film is about the unthinkable atrocities, murders and torture committed by the Armenian armed forces against Azerbaijani women, children and the elderly.
The documentary titled "Unending torture" was filmed in Azerbaijani, Russian, English and Persian languages.
Latest
Coronavirus to be eradicated relatively soon in Azerbaijan, thanks to measures taken - Academy of Sciences