Armenia violates ceasefire with Azerbaijan 24 times

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 14

Trend:

Military units of the armed forces of Armenia violated ceasefire 24 times throughout the day in various direction of the front, using large-caliber machine guns, Trend reports referring to Azerbaijani Defense Ministry.

Armenian armed forces, located on nameless hills in Krasnoselsk region subjected to fire the positions of the Azerbaijan Army located in Zamanly village and on nameless hills in Gadabay region.

The positions of Azerbaijan Army were also fired from the positions of Armenian military units located near the occupied Goyarkh village of Terter region, Taghibeyli village of Aghdam region, Ashaghy Veysalli, Ashaghy Seyidahmadli villages of Fuzuli region, as well as from the positions located on nameless hills in Terter region.