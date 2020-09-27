12 OSA anti-aircraft missile systems of Armenian air defense units were destroyed - Defense Ministry

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Sept. 27

Trend:

According to the information received, 12 OSA anti-aircraft missile systems of the Armenian air defense units were destroyed in various directions of the frontline, Trend reports referring to Azerbaijani Defense Ministry.

"A combat helicopter of the Air Force of Azerbaijan was shot down in the Terter direction, the crew members are alive. The blitz counter-offensive operation of our troops continues," the ministry said.