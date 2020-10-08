Azerbaijan concerned with Armenia trying to involve foreigners in Karabakh conflict clashes

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Oct. 8

By Nargiz Sadikhova - Trend:

It's a point of concern that Armenia is trying to involve Armenians from other countries, including from Europe in Nagorno Karabakh conflict battles, Head of Foreign Policy Affairs Department of the Presidential Administration, Hikmat Hajiyev told the Spectator news agency in an interview, Trend reports.

Commenting on the alleged information that in the ongoing clashes, Syrian mercenaries also take part, he said that Azerbaijan has strong armed forces and has enough personnel.

“We don't need anyone else; it's also not our policy to make use of mercenaries. We have reserve forces as well. But I can provide you with some other facts. We have information that Armenia is using mercenaries from Syria and elsewhere — mainly ethnic Armenians — and bringing them to the occupied territories. Some of these are members of established terror organisations such as ASALA – the Armenian Secret Army for the Liberation of Armenia. It was founded in the Middle East, and they're bringing people to fight against the Azerbaijani armed forces,” Hajiyev said.

He added that it's also a point of concern that Armenia is trying to involve Armenians from other countries, including from Europe.

“These are technically mercenaries, since they are nationals of other countries who are joining Armenia's armed forces to commit acts of terror and atrocities against the people of Azerbaijan,” Hajiyev added.