Urgency of situation dictates return to political, legal bases for settlement of Karabakh conflict, says Algerian Ambassador to Azerbaijan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Oct. 9

By Nargiz Sadikhova - Trend:

The urgency and seriousness of the current situation within the Nagorno Karabakh conflict dictates a return to the political and legal bases provided by the United Nations resolutions for a comprehensive conflict settlement that can contribute to stability and collective security in the region, Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Algeria to Azerbaijan, Salima Abdelhak told Trend.

During the meeting on the occasion of the day of Algerian Diplomacy which coincides with the accession of Algeria to the United Nations on October 08, 1962, Abdelhak has deplored the armed spiral of these last days on the Azerbaijani territories, especially for the irreparable loss of human lives.

“This deterioration is the result of the International Community turning away from international law. It seems like the International Community have forgotten the conditions under which the UN was created and for what purpose. 75 years of work to build up a body of international law for peace, security and development, and yet nowadays, it is ignored,” Abdelhak said.

“How much time have we lost in the Nagorno Karabakh conflict and other conflicts in the world when legal basis exists for their settlement? Imagine this time invested in development, cooperation, and solidarity! The urgency and seriousness of the current situation in the region dictate a return to the political and legal bases provided by the United Nations resolutions for a comprehensive settlement that can contribute to stability and collective security in the region,” Abdelhak said.

The ambassador stressed the absolute necessity of reducing tension and replacing the logic of confrontation with that of dialogue and negotiation following international law.

Abdelhak stated that Algeria has always committed to international law and embraced peaceful diplomacy. Since its independence and its accession to the United Nations, Algeria has included the quest for peace as a cardinal value in its overall regional and international political approach and has devoted most of its efforts in Africa and the Arab world to the cause of promoting peace through the peaceful settlement of disputes, mediation, and cooperation as factors of rapprochement between peoples and prevention of conflict risks.

Abdelhak said she is convinced that restraint and wisdom should be resumed to prevent bloodshed and strengthen the hope of a very close negotiation and a diligent resumption of dialogue between the parties based on international law.

Finally, Abdelhak addressed her sincere condolences to the Azerbaijani people and in particular to the families bereaved by the loss of human life and reiterated Algeria's support for the calls for peace.