Mobile logistic support points for Azerbaijani troops participating in battles created (VIDEO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Oct. 12

Trend:

The issues of providing and equipping Azerbaijani military personnel participating in the battles are at the center of attention, and all activities are being taken to resolve them immediately, Trend reports citing Azerbaijani Ministry of Defense.

The supply of troops with military equipment, ammunition, fuels, food, and inventory is carried out by the relevant departments and services continuously and 24 hours a day. For this purpose, mobile logistic support and amenity service points have been established near the area of combat operations.

Trend presents a video about the activities of these points: