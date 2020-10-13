Sweden concerned about death of civilians as result of Karabakh conflict - FM

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Oct. 13

Trend:

Sweden is concerned about the death of civilians as a result of the Armenia-Azerbaijan Nagorno-Karabakh conflict, Swedish Foreign Minister Ann Christin Linde said.

Linde made the remark at a joint press conference with Turkish counterpart Mevlut Cavusoglu, Trend reports.

"We are concerned about the ongoing clashes despite the humanitarian ceasefire regime and stand against the death of civilians,” the Swedish foreign minister added. “We call on the parties to resume negotiations and support the efforts of the OSCE Minsk Group to resolve the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict."

Linde pointed to the need for making the efforts to bring the parties of the conflict to return to the negotiating table.

Armenian Armed Forces launched a large-scale military attack on positions of the Azerbaijani army on the front line, using large-caliber weapons, mortars, and artillery on Sept. 27.

Azerbaijan responded with a counter-offensive along the entire front. As a result of retaliation, Azerbaijani troops liberated a number of territories previously occupied by Armenia, as well as take important, strategic heights under control.

The conflict between the two South Caucasus countries began in 1988 when Armenia made territorial claims against Azerbaijan. As a result of the ensuing war, Armenian armed forces occupied 20 percent of Azerbaijan, including the Nagorno-Karabakh region and seven surrounding districts.

The 1994 ceasefire agreement was followed by peace negotiations. Armenia has not yet implemented four UN Security Council resolutions on the withdrawal of its armed forces from Nagorno Karabakh and the surrounding districts.