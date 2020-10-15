Evidence of Armenian terror against Azerbaijan's Ganja spread in world media (VIDEO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Oct. 15

Trend:

A video prepared by the Prosecutor General's Office of Azerbaijan in five languages on the terror act perpetrated by the Armenian armed forces in Ganja, caused a great response from the world community, Trend reports citing the Prosecutor General's Office.

The video was made in French, Spanish, German, Russian, and English languages.

The video about the crimes committed by the Armenian military units, prepared to inform the world community, is massively circulated in media sites.

In regards to this video, the Turkish Haber Global TV channel prepared a story and presented it to the public.

Trend presents this story.