Assistant to Azerbaijani president to arrive in Ganja with diplomatic corps, military attaches

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Oct. 17

Trend:

Assistant to the Azerbaijani President, Head of Foreign Policy Affairs Department of the Presidential Administration Hikmat Hajiyev is to arrive in Ganja with diplomatic corps and military attaches, Trend reports citing Hajiyev’s official Twitter account.

“We are on the way to Ganja with diplomatic corps and military attaches. Let the international community see barbaric acts of Armenia against civilians. Armenia can't run from its responsibility. #GanjaCity,” he wrote.

As a result of rocket fire on civilians in the central part of Ganja on October 17, 13 people died, over 50 people were injured, and numerous civilian infrastructure and vehicles were seriously damaged.