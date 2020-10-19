Damages inflicted on Azerbaijani civilian residents by Armenian shellings disclosed

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Oct.19

Trend:

The Armenian Armed Forces continue to commit crimes against the peaceful civilian population of Azerbaijan, grossly violating the requirements of the humanitarian ceasefire regime, Trend reports citing the press service of the Prosecutor General's Office.

As a result of the intensive shelling of the Aghjabadi district, committed this morning by the Armenian Armed Forces from missile systems and heavy artillery installations from various directions, in the villages of Yukhari Giyamaddinli and Garakhanli, totally more than 25 houses were damaged.

In addition, as a result of intensive missile and artillery shelling by the Armenian Armed Forces of the Tartar district, a resident of the village of Alasgarli – 58-years old Niyaz Salimov received various bodily injuries and was hospitalized, and his house was heavily damaged.

At present, employees of the prosecutor's office are carrying out all possible operational investigative actions in combat conditions.

Armenian Armed Forces launched a large-scale military attack on positions of the Azerbaijani army on the front line, using large-caliber weapons, mortars, and artillery on Sept. 27.

Azerbaijan responded with a counter-offensive along the entire front. As a result of retaliation, Azerbaijani troops liberated a number of territories previously occupied by Armenia, as well as take important, strategic heights under control.

The fighting continued into October 2020, in the early days of which Armenia has launched missile attacks on Azerbaijani cities of Ganja, Mingachevir, Khizi as well as Absheron district.

The conflict between the two South Caucasus countries began in 1988 when Armenia made territorial claims against Azerbaijan. As a result of the ensuing war, the Armenian Armed Forces occupied 20 percent of Azerbaijan, including the Nagorno-Karabakh region and seven surrounding districts.

The 1994 ceasefire agreement was followed by peace negotiations. Armenia has not yet implemented four UN Security Council resolutions on the withdrawal of its armed forces from Nagorno Karabakh and the surrounding districts.