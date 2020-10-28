Suffering losses, Armenian Armed Forces retreat - Azerbaijani MoD

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Oct. 28

Trend:

During the day on Oct. 27 and on the night of Oct. 28, units of the Armenian Armed Forces, ignoring the humanitarian ceasefire, fired at positions of units of the Azerbaijan Armed Forces in different directions of the front and settlements near the front zone with various types of weapons, Trend reports citing the press service of the Azerbaijani Ministry of Defense.

“Military operations continued mainly in the Aghdara, Khojavand, Fuzuli, Zangilan, and Gubadli directions of the front. Armenia’s attempts to attack were completely suppressed, and it retreated suffering losses,” said the ministry press service.

“Thanks to the retaliation measures taken against the Armed Forces of Armenia in various directions of the front, there are killed and wounded among the Armenian servicemen. Some units of military equipment of Armenia were destroyed. As a result of the infliction of fire damage on the Armenian artillery unit, its cannons and shells at the firing position were destroyed,” said the ministry.

"It became known that a massive reduction in the number of Armenia’s military vehicles caused problems with the supply of food, weapons, and ammunition to units on the front line," said the ministry.