Azerbaijan Red Crescent Society volunteer died when rocket hit his car in Barda – IFRC (EXCLUSIVE)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 30



By Jeila Aliyeva - Trend:

The Red Crescent volunteers are among many civilians killed and injured in Azerbaijan’s Barda city, Red Crescent Society and International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies (IFRC) told Trend.

“Maharram Anvar Oglu Mustafayev, a 49-year-old father of two, died yesterday afternoon while providing humanitarian aid in Barda city center. Mr. Mustafayev has been an Azerbaijan Red Crescent Society volunteer for six years and was a dedicated and respected member of the Barda local branch. He was killed when his car was hit by a rocket,” IFRC said.

IFRC also said that two female Red Crescent volunteers, Hajiyeva Ulviya and Babishova Fatma, were also injured while identifying the needs of people living in a temporary shelter at the Barda school No. 6, 500 meters from the scene. They have been discharged from the hospital and are back on duty. The Red Crescent volunteers are among many civilians killed and injured in Barda.

Furthermore, IFRC quoted the words of President of Azerbaijan Red Crescent Society Novruz Aslanov, who appreciated the messages of condolence and support received from throughout the world and from the Red Cross Red Crescent family.

“Unfortunately, staff and volunteers of the Azerbaijan Red Crescent Society have made the ultimate sacrifice at the cost of their lives and their health. Like Maharram, all the volunteers of the Red Crescent Society are providing vital humanitarian assistance at the front line and beyond. We will continue our mandate to provide assistance to the many who so desperately need it,” Aslanov said.

IFRC also quoted the words of President of the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies (IFRC) Francesco Rocca, who said that deaths and injuries among innocent civilians are completely unacceptable.

“All sides have obligations under International Humanitarian Law, including taking measures to protect and spare civilians and civilian infrastructures such as schools, hospitals, and markets,” Rocca said.

“Civilians, including humanitarians, must be spared. We are shocked and appalled at the death of Mr. Mustafayev and the injury of two of his colleagues. Our heartfelt sympathy and condolences are with his family and with Azerbaijan Red Crescent Society.”

Armenian Armed Forces launched a large-scale military attack on positions of the Azerbaijani army on the front line, using large-caliber weapons, mortars, and artillery on Sept. 27. Azerbaijan responded with a counter-offensive along the entire front. Currently, Azerbaijan continues the liberation of its territories from Armenian troops.



Back in July 2020, the Armenian Armed Forces violated the ceasefire in the direction of Azerbaijan's Tovuz district. As a result of Azerbaijan's retaliation, the opposing forces were silenced. The fighting continued the following days as well. Azerbaijan lost a number of military personnel members, who died fighting off the attacks of the Armenian Armed Forces.



The conflict between the two South Caucasus countries began in 1988 when Armenia made territorial claims against Azerbaijan. As a result of the ensuing war, the Armenian Armed Forces occupied 20 percent of Azerbaijan, including the Nagorno-Karabakh region and seven surrounding districts.



The 1994 ceasefire agreement was followed by peace negotiations. Armenia has not yet implemented four UN Security Council resolutions on the withdrawal of its armed forces from Nagorno Karabakh and the surrounding districts.

