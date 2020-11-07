Turkish military expert explains why Azerbaijan has no need for Syrian fighters against Armenia

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Nov. 7

Trend:

Allegations that militants from Syria are allegedly fighting on the Azerbaijani side are beneath all criticism, retired brigadier general of the Turkish Armed Forces Osman Gazi Kandemir told Azerbaijani Region Plus magazine, Trend reports.

“The Azerbaijani army is equipped with the latest technology. Why it need Syrian fighters?” the general said.

He stressed that the involvement of militants in the current combat conditions is illogical.

“Can Syrian militants control UAVs, transmit the coordinates of Armenia’s artillery positions? Maybe they will shoot from tanks or other armored vehicles? Or will they conduct electronic operations against the Armenian troops using the existing modern military equipment?, Kandemir asked.

“Actually, the mercenaries, or rather the RPK militants, are used by Armenia, because it is in the current operational situation for it that there is a need to use them,” he noted. “For example, they can fight as infantry while defending a specific area. Or they could use anti-tank missiles.”

“Terrorists are good at light weapons and anti-tank missiles, and are good at using air defense systems against aircraft, helicopters and UAVs flying at low altitudes. In other words, in operational terms, the militants can be useful on the side of Armenia, but on the side of Azerbaijan, they have nothing to do,” Kandemir added.