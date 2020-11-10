Pashinyan says surrender doc signed following army's recommendation
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Nov. 10
Trend:
The agreement on Karabakh [with Azerbaijan] was signed on the recommendation of the army, Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan stated via a live broadcast on Facebook, Trend reports with reference to the Armenian media.
"The army was saying that we had to stop. Because there were questions, there are no prospects for their solution, or the resource has been drained,” he said.
