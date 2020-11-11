Azerbaijan liberated its territories thanks to its courageous soldiers - Iranian MP
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Nov. 11
By Elnur Baghishov – Trend:
Azerbaijan liberated its territories from occupation thanks to its courageous soldiers, Iranian MP and Deputy Chairman of the Public Committee of the Iranian Parliament Vali Esmaeili wrote on his Telegram channel, Trend reports.
The MP stressed that it is gratifying that the cities and villages of Azerbaijan, which are rich in cultural and historical monuments, have been liberated from occupation.
“I congratulate the Azerbaijan state and Azerbaijani people for this occasion,” Esmaeili added.
Latest
Martyrs, at cost of their lives, destroyed geopolitical games against Azerbaijan - president's assistant
Joint working group to appeal to int’l court due to Armenia’s atrocities against Azerbaijani civilians
German Ambassador - I am glad that leading politicians of both sides in Georgia are initiating a dialogue between the parties
Minister of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan meets with Executive Director of United Nations Office of Drugs and Crime
President Ilham Aliyev receives Turkish Foreign Minister, Minister of National Defense and Director of National Intelligence Organization (PHOTO)
Full withdrawal of Armenian troops from territory of Azerbaijan - most important event that preserves peace, says Peter Tase