Azerbaijan liberated its territories thanks to its courageous soldiers - Iranian MP

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Nov. 11

By Elnur Baghishov – Trend:

Azerbaijan liberated its territories from occupation thanks to its courageous soldiers, Iranian MP and Deputy Chairman of the Public Committee of the Iranian Parliament Vali Esmaeili wrote on his Telegram channel, Trend reports.

The MP stressed that it is gratifying that the cities and villages of Azerbaijan, which are rich in cultural and historical monuments, have been liberated from occupation.

“I congratulate the Azerbaijan state and Azerbaijani people for this occasion,” Esmaeili added.