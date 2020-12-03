Trilateral statement of Nov. 10 ends nearly 30-year occupation of Azerbaijani lands - FM (UPDATE)

First: 3 December 2020 14:35 (UTC+04:00)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 3



By Jeila Aliyeva - Trend:

The trilateral statement on the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict, concluded on November 10, 2020, put an end to the almost 30-year Armenian occupation of Azerbaijani territories, Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov said, Trend reports.

"I’m pleased to inform that the implementation of this agreement insure the cessation all military activities and return of Aghdam, Kalbajar and Lachin districts to Azerbaijan," Bayramov said.

"The 10 November statement also contains the return of the internally displaces persons and refugees to their homes. The agreement also envisages the removal of obstacles of all economic and transport links in the region and guarantees the save movement of vehicles, cargos and people between Armenian and Azerbaijan, including the connection of Azerbaijan with its Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic," he said.

Under the statement, the joint monitoring center of Russia and Turkey will be established to monitor the implementation of agreements by Armenia and Azerbaijan, said the minister.

"I would like to thank Russia and Turkey for their respectful contribution to turn this agreement the reality. These neighboring states play an important role as guarantors of the agreement, implementation of will ensure peace and stability in the South Caucasus region," he said.

"Azerbaijan is ready to work with relevant international partners as well as individual states, which are willing to contribute to the peace and stability in the region, in full compliance with the UN principles.

"Azerbaijan is resolute to reintegrate its citizens of Armenian origin living in Nagorno-Karabakh, into his political, social and economic space, guaranteeing the same freedoms with all the citizens of Azerbaijan, regardless with their ethnic, religious views," said the minister.

Bayramov noted that the constitution of Azerbaijan provides the solid framework in this regard.

Peaceful co-existence of Azerbaijani and Armenian residents of the conflict-affected territories, based on the respect to each other's security, ethnic and religion identity must and shall be finally insured, said the minister.

"While entering into post-conflict stage – of reconstruction and rehabilitation, of restoration peaceful co-existence, new opportunities for development and cooperation will emerge, said Bayramov.

"We call all our colleagues to assess and take advantage of the new promising realities," concluded the minister.