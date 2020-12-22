Azerbaijan arrests Armenian serviceman who tortured prisoners of first Karabakh war

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Dec. 22

By Samir Ali - Trend:

The Baku Military Court considered the suit of the investigative body to choose a preventive measure - detention of Armenian citizen Ludwig Mkrtchyan, suspected of torturing Azerbaijani prisoners of war during the occupation of Azerbaijani territories in early 1990s, Trend reports on Dec. 22.

During the trial chaired by Judge Elbay Allahverdiyev, the suit was met and a measure of restraint was chosen against Mkrtchyan.

The suspect was charged under Article 113 (torture). During a 44-day military operation launched on September 27, Mkrtchyan was captured by the Azerbaijani troops along with several other Armenian servicemen.