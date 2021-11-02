France stands for launching demarcation, delimitation of Armenia-Azerbaijan borders
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Nov. 2
Trend:
France supports the possibility of launching the process of delimitation and demarcation of the borders of Armenia and Azerbaijan and notes the importance of creating an atmosphere of peace for resolving this issue, French Ambassador to Armenia Anne Louyot said, Trend reports via TASS.
Louyot made the remark in an interview to Armenian media on Nov. 2.
"Of course, France believes that it’s important to achieve the demarcation and delimitation of the border, and we, like the international community, call for the peaceful conduct of these processes. It’s clear that the establishment of a peaceful atmosphere will speed up the demarcation and delimitation work," she added.
