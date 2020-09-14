ICIEC receives prestigious Global Islamic Export Credit and Political Risk Insurance Award 2020

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Sept. 14

Trend:

The Islamic Corporation for the Insurance of Investment and Export Credit (ICIEC) was awarded “The Global Islamic Export Credit and Political Risk Insurance Award for 2020”. The award was presented at the 10th annual Global Islamic Finance Awards (GIFA) that took place on September 14, 2020.

The GIFA Awards Committee considered another three organisations in the same category and decided in favour of ICIEC after long deliberations based on a number of factors. This marks the fourth time ICIEC has received this accolade since its introduction in 2016 – previous awards occurring in 2016, 2017, and 2018 respectively.

“We are pleased to receive the prestigious Global Islamic Export Credit and Political Risk Insurance Award for 2020,” said ICIEC CEO, Mr. Oussama KAISSI, “We are truly amongst excellent peer recipients and nominees for the awards – each of which are highly respected organizations in the Islamic Finance industry”.

“During a year of global economic uncertainty, this award is a testament to the Corporation’s important mission to support our 47 member countries. It is a responsibility we do not take lightly and of course we are gratified when there is an opportunity to reflect on and celebrate our achievements.”

About ICIEC

The Islamic Corporation for the Insurance of Investment and Export Credit (ICIEC) is a member of the Islamic Development Bank (IsDB) Group. ICIEC was established in 1994 to strengthen the economic relations between member countries of the OIC. ICIEC’s vision is to be recognized as the preferred enabler of trade and investment for sustainable economic development in Member Countries. Its mission is to facilitate trade and investment between member countries and the world through the provision of Shariah-compliant risk mitigation tools and financial solutions.

