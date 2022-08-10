NEQSOL Holding wins international awards for NEQSOL Academy and Leadership Development Programs

BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 10. NEQSOL Holding continue investing in people with award winning projects honoured by international organizations. NEQSOL Holding has received Stevie® Awards in multiple categories for NEQSOL Academy and Leadership Development Programs. In total, NEQSOL Holding has been awarded 4 Gold and 3 Bronze Stevie Awards for Great Employers in the following categories:

Best Launch of a Corporate Learning University (Gold)

Best Strategy for a Corporate Learning University (Gold)

Best Use of Mobile Learning (Gold)

Achievement in Executive Development (Gold)

Achievement in Coaching and Mentoring (Bronze)

Achievement in Leadership Development (Bronze)

Innovative Leadership Program (Bronze)

The Stevie® Awards for Great Employers are an international business awards that recognise the world’s best places to work for. More than 950 applications from organizations of all sizes in 26 nations were submitted this year for consideration in a wide range of HR-related categories. Awards for Great Employers are nominated by the average scores of more than 100 professionals worldwide on six specialized juries.

NEQSOL Holding’s corporate university, NEQSOL Academy which received 4 Gold Stevie Awards, is a digital learning platform that facilitates employees’ access to premier educational resources. It was launched in February 2021 to create a mature and high-impact learning culture providing maximum interaction among employees. NEQSOL Academy partners with an impressive range of world-class business schools, agencies and academia such as Harvard Business School, Skillsoft, Crossknowledge, ADA University and LinkedIn Learning.

NEQSOL Holding’s another initiative recognized with Stevie Awards, Leadership Development Programs, are NEQSOL Holding’s integrated approach for the executive development. It covers divergent and comprehensive programs and tools both for individual development needs of the leaders and the Holding’s strategic priorities, goals and plans.

Yusif Jabbarov, CEO of NEQSOL Holding, said:

“We consider our team of professionals to be the key enabler of our sustainable growth. Launch of NEQSOL Academy was a strategic decision for NEQSOL Holding as we are committed to invest in professional development of our employees in the countries we operate. We are proud that our efforts have been well-recognised internationally again.”

Meric Tunc, Chief Human Capital Officer of NEQSOL Holding, said:

“We are thrilled to have received further recognition of our initiatives in terms of NEQSOL Holding team professional development from such a reputable international organisation. Human capital is the most important asset for our Holding, and we place a high priority on the value-adding HR practices to attract, retain and develop talents. Our HR team did great job and was awarded a coveted international prize, and that motivates us to develop and implement new bright initiatives and projects.”

NEQSOL Holding is a diversified group of companies operating in energy, telecommunications, hi-tech, and construction industries in the UK, the USA, Turkey, Azerbaijan, Ukraine, Georgia, Kazakhstan, the UAE and more. The holding has a professional team of more than 10,000 employees.

Stevie Awards are conferred in eight programs: the Asia-Pacific Stevie Awards, the German Stevie Awards, the Middle East & North Africa Stevie Awards, The American Business Awards®, The International Business Awards®, the Stevie Awards for Great Employers, the Stevie Awards for Women in Business, and the Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service. Stevie Awards competitions receive more than 12,000 entries each year from organizations in more than 70 nations. Honouring organizations of all types and sizes and the people behind them, the Stevies recognize outstanding performances in the workplace worldwide.