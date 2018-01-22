Azerbaijan accuses CoE of holding soft position towards Armenia

22 January 2018 19:55 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, Jan.22

By Leman Zeynalova – Trend:

It is surprising that the Council of Europe (CoE) seems to be able to express a sharp attitude to a particular country and to concrete persons and meanwhile, in some cases, to display softness to those who perform the same actions and cause even greater violation, Chairman of the Parliamentary Committee for Cultural Affairs of Azerbaijan Rafael Huseynov said at PACE session Jan.22.

“Armenia is an aggressor state and CoE has confirmed this fact in its resolution adopted 13 years ago. Why so far no punitive measure has been taken against the country that has been demonstratively neglecting such resolutions, as well as consistently violating the requirements of the statute of CoE?,” asked Huseynov.

He pointed out that the Council of Europe can hold a tough position against a concrete country when it is willing.

“At previous sessions, we have witnessed a clear example of how the Assembly can hold a tough stance when it is needed for actions that are inadequate to the requirements of its statute. During the period of the previous report, we have also witnessed that the Assembly is capable of demonstrating principled position towards the implementation and continuation of sanctions against a concrete country,” noted Huseynov.

The MP said all these prove that the Council of Europe can achieve its goal when it is willing and keen on doing so.

However, surprisingly, the Council of Europe believes that it is possible to manifest such a position only in certain cases.

PACE winter session kicked off Jan.22 in Strasbourg and will continue until Jan.26.

The Azerbaijani delegation led by Samad Seyidov, head of Azerbaijani Parliamentary Committee on International Relations and Inter-Parliamentary Ties are taking part in the PACE session.

The delegation includes Chairman of the Parliamentary Committee for Cultural Affairs Rafael Huseynov, MPs Sahiba Gafarova, Sevinj Fataliyeva, Ganira Pashayeva, Ulviya Agayeva, Sabir Hajiyev, Elshad Hasanov, Vusal Huseynov, Fazil Mustafa, Asim Mollazade and Rovshan Rzayev.

Azernews Newspaper
