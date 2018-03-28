First VP Mehriban Aliyeva meets Iran's VP for Women and Family Affairs (PHOTO)

28 March 2018 17:08 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, March 28

Trend:

Azerbaijan’s First Vice President Mehriban Aliyeva has today met with Vice President of the Islamic Republic of Iran for Women and Family Affairs Masoumeh Ebtekar.

Expressing satisfaction with the Iranian delegation's visit to Azerbaijan, First Vice President Mehriban Aliyeva said the relations between the two countries are historically based upon friendship and brotherhood, and cover many areas of cooperation, including political and cultural spheres.

Mehriban Aliyeva said the meetings between the presidents of Azerbaijan and Iran serve for strengthening of relations between the two countries.

Saying that in recent years Azerbaijan and Iran have been implementing joint projects that are important for both countries and for the region, Azerbaijan’s first vice president highlighted the relations in the field of transportation.

She noted that the Rasht-Astara railway project, to be signed during the visit of Iranian President Hassan Rouhani to Baku, will benefit both Azerbaijan and Iran.

Iran’s Vice President for Women and Family Affairs Masoumeh Ebtekar, for her part, expressed satisfaction with her visit to Azerbaijan and stressed that the relations in all spheres are strengthening between the two countries.

Masoumeh Ebtekar added that these relations contribute to the welfare of the two countries’ peoples.

Speaking about the economic relations between Azerbaijan and Iran, she noted that big projects are being implemented in transportation. She said the expansion of relations in culture is of great importance.

Ebtekar emphasized that relations are expanding in the field of family and women affairs.

The Iranian official spoke about the public and social projects implemented by the Heydar Aliyev Foundation, which is led by Azerbaijan’s First Vice President Mehriban Aliyeva, and emphasized that these projects are being implemented successfully.

