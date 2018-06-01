Russian Foreign Ministry positive about new ambassador's activity in Azerbaijan

1 June 2018 20:03 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, June 1

By Leman Zeynalova - Trend:

Expectations from the tenure of the new Russian Ambassador to Azerbaijan Mikhail Bocharnikov are the most positive, Deputy Director of the Information and Press Department of the Russian Ministry of Foreign Affairs Artyom Kozhin said at a press conference June 1.

"Our new ambassador is a very experienced diplomat and a very respected person. Expectations are the most positive," he said.

Kozhin said the new ambassador has the task to work on the development and strengthening of the strategic partnership between Azerbaijan and Russia.

On May 29, Russian President Vladimir Putin appointed Mikhail Bocharnikov as an ambassador extraordinary and plenipotentiary of Russia in Azerbaijan.

He replaced Vladimir Dorokhin in this position.

Bocharnikov completed his diplomatic mission in Kazakhstan in 2018.

