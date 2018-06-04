President Aliyev: Azerbaijan, Iran have strong political will for rapid development of ties (PHOTO) (UPDATE)

Details added (first version posted on 11:08)

Baku, Azerbaijan, June 4

President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has received Head of the Presidential Office of the Islamic Republic of Iran Mahmoud Vaezi.

President Ilham Aliyev noted the high level of bilateral relations between Azerbaijan and Iran. Recalling the last visit of Iranian President Hassan Rouhani to Azerbaijan, Ilham Aliyev said the visit was very successful, emphasizing the great importance of the agreements reached and the documents signed.

Noting that for the period that passed after the visit the relations between the two sides gained new momentum, Ilham Aliyev said the issues that had remained unresolved for many years were settled through joint efforts.

This shows that both countries have strong political will for the rapid development of ties, he added.

Ilham Aliyev expressed confidence that Mahmoud Vaezi’s visit to Azerbaijan will create good opportunity for discussing the prospects for cooperation and solving the forthcoming tasks related to further strengthening of ties.

Mahmoud Vaezi conveyed greetings of Iranian President Hassan Rouhani to Ilham Aliyev. On behalf of Iranian President Hassan Rouhani and on his own behalf, Vaezi congratulated Ilham Aliyev on his re-election as president by an overwhelming majority of votes.

Vaezi noted that the Iran-Azerbaijan bilateral relations are successfully developing in various spheres. The results of Hassan Rouhani’s fruitful visit to Azerbaijan and the agreements reached during the visit are obvious, and they are being implemented at a high level, Vaezi said.

The customs border checkpoint between Azerbaijan and Iran operates around the clock, a car producing plant started to operate in Azerbaijan, electricity is exported from Azerbaijan to Iran, Vaezi added.

Cooperation in the transport sphere constantly expands, construction of the Astara (Azerbaijan)-Astara (Iran) railway has been successfully completed, and a cargo terminal is being built, he said.

During the conversation, the sides noted successful cultural, humanitarian and tourism cooperation.

Ilham Aliyev expressed gratitude for Hassan Rouhani's greetings and asked to convey his greetings to the Iranian president.

