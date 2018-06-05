President Aliyev attends inauguration of highway in Goranboy district

Baku, Azerbaijan, June 5

As part of his visit to Goranboy district, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has attended the inauguration of the newly built Dalimammadli-Gushchular-Fakhrali-Gurbanzade-Alpout highway.

Chairman of the Board of Directors of Azerbaijan Highway State Agency Saleh Mammadov informed President Ilham Aliyev of the technical indicators of the road.

The length of the Dalimammadli-Gushchular-Fakhrali-Gurbanzade-Alpout highway, which links five settlements with a total population of 12,000 people, is 14km. The width of the road is 6m.

The head of state cut the ribbon symbolizing the opening of the road.

Story still developing

