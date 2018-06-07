President Aliyev allocates funds to restore bridge over Goychay River

Baku, Azerbaijan, June 7

Trend:

Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev has signed an order on restoration of the bridge over the Goychay River, connecting Agsu and Goychay districts.

Under the order, 3.5 million manats will be allocated from the Presidential Reserve Fund envisaged in the 2018 state budget to the State Agency of Highways to restore the bridge over the Goychay River located on the 217th kilometer section of the M-4 Baku-Shamakhi-Yevlakh highway.

The Finance Ministry is instructed to provide financing in the amount indicated in the order.

